PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 1 RM 110

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-625.0Performance-conserving system care with calcification protection for all water-conducting parts of hot water high-pressure cleaners for use with medium and hard water.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
pH value
9
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
242 x 233 x 208
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas