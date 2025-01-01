Shop our Best Deals

    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro Professional RM 110 container with black cap and label detailing product information.

    PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 1 RM 110

    Part number: 6.295-625.0

    Performance-conserving system care with calcification protection for all water-conducting parts of hot water high-pressure cleaners for use with medium and hard water.
