PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-422.0Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
14
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
235
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas