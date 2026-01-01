☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 31 barrel with label, standing upright against a white background.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

    Part number: 6.295-422.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
    Make an enquiry