    Kärcher RM 99 container with label, featuring text and an image of solar panels.

    PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99

    Part number: 6.295-799.0

    Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. 
