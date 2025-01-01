PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-799.0Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
20
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
21.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas