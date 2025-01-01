Puzzi 2/1 Bp Battery Spray Extraction Spot Cleaner

Robust, durable and powerful with cordless flexibility: our Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaner. This portable battery-powered spray extraction machine can be used for spot cleaning and stain removal, making light work of fresh or dried-on stains on textiles such as upholstered chairs, sofas, car seats and much more. The Puzzi 2/1 Bp removes all stains in no time at all thanks to its outstanding vacuuming performance, which also ensures fast drying times. Thanks to its compact design, low weight and ergonomic carrying handle, the machine is easy to carry one-handed. For the best stain removal results, the cleaning solution is pressurised and sprayed deep into the textile fibres before being vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt. Supplied as standard: upholstery nozzle, spray/suction hose, separate containers for fresh and dirty water and integrated accessory storage. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding fast charger must be ordered separately.

Excellent cleaning performance Excellent cleaning with a clear 'before-and-after' effect. High vacuum for excellent suction power. Extremely fine and even spray pattern from the upholstery nozzle. Compact design with high mobility Also ideal for tight spaces or hard-to-reach places. Wireless freedom of movement and flexible use. Can be stored anywhere thanks to its compact design. Professional quality: particularly robust and durable Efficient turbine with a service life of 1000 hours. Very robust and hard-wearing diaphragm pump. Compact, extra-short and hard-wearing upholstery nozzle. Full flexibility: Kärcher 36-volt platform Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries. Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself. Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace. Particularly user-friendly operating concept Practical rotary switch for switching on/off. Ergonomic upholstery nozzle can be operated with just one finger. Containers can be filled and emptied quickly. Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzle Robust design suitable for use in confined spaces such as vehicle interiors. Excellent spray pattern with reduced water consumption. Ergonomic design with comfortable two-part handle. Easy to transport With ergonomic carrying handle for increased comfort. Designed for one-handed carrying up steps and stairs. Portability: e.g. for cleaning vehicle interiors or holiday homes. Removable containers Fresh water and dirty water tanks are easily removable. Filling with water is fast thanks to Quick & Easy closure. Dirty water tank is easy to empty and clean. Integrated accessory storage Attached by means of a strong rubber band and hook. No risk of losing suction hose and upholstery nozzle in transit. Machine including accessories can be stored easily. Option: compatible detergents available Fill the container with fresh water as described in the instructions. Excellent stain removal on upholstery and textiles. Cleaning solution is extracted and vacuumed back up together with the dirt.