Eliminate stubborn stains and revive upholstery with the Kärcher Puzzi 8/1. This powerful spray extraction cleaner delivers exceptional, hygienic results on upholstery, carpets, and textiles. Its targeted spray penetrates deep, loosening dirt, while powerful suction extracts the solution and debris, leaving surfaces dry quickly. Key Benefits: Deep Cleaning Power: Tackle tough stains with ease. Powerful spray and suction ensure effective removal. Rapid Drying: Minimize downtime with superior suction, allowing faster turnaround and use. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight and compact, with an ergonomic short nozzle for comfortable one-handed operation, even in tight spaces. Foot-operated buttons enhance usability. Hygienic Cleaning: Remove allergens and dirt for a deep clean, ideal for sensitive environments. Versatile Use: Perfect for upholstery, carpet spotting, and vehicle detailing. Ideal for hotels, restaurants, and cleaning services. Durable & Reliable: Robust machine designed for frequent professional use. Transparent Lid & Nozzle: Monitor progress and easily see when the tank needs emptying.

Excellent cleaning performance Perfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect. Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzle Handle and pressure switches can be operated with just one finger. Practical knob shape allows different holding positions. Red nozzle mouthpiece ensures efficient water consumption. Light weight and compact, robust design Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use. Long service life ensures high efficiency. Removable, smart 2-in-1 container Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank. Convenient and simple to remove dirty water. Quick-start illustration for simple operation. Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use. Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation. 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off. Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces. Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning. Folding cable hook For safe storage of the power cable. Practical and protects the cables. The machine is easy and convenient to transport and store. Large, open, fresh water filling opening Convenient, safe and quickly filled with fresh water. Clearly visible maximum level indicator. No spillage when dragging or pushing back the machine. Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach. Secure storage even during transport.