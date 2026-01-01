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    Rotary cleaner head M63E | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic lance with black handle and silver shaft, featuring a white cable attached.

    Rotary cleaner head M63E

    Part number: 6.751-061.0

    Compact interior cleaning head made of stainless steel for cleaning the interiors of drums and containers with openings of 65 mm or more. Offers an impressively low weight and constant rotation speed by means of an electric motor.
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