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    Trolley Closed 2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with grey handles, black and silver body, and two black bins on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    Trolley Closed 2

    Part number: 1.321-008.0

    • Preconditioning with 2 × 12-litre buckets
    • Compact version
    • 2 × FlexoLink S, 1 × FlexoLink XL
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