Trolley Closed 2 | Kärcher

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Part number: 1.321-008.0
Programme
ADVANCED
Colour
anthracite
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
28.2
Package weight (kg)
35.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1051 x 564 x 1230
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1120 x 580 x 500
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual