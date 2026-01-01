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    Trolley Closed 5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with a sleek black and silver design, featuring four wheels and two handles.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    Trolley Closed 5

    Part number: 1.321-011.0

    FM ExpertPro 50/ S C is a practical medium-sized cleaning trolley for the spray cleaning system. It neatly combines surface cleaning bucket and waste management with a small storage area.
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