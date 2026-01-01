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    Trolley Closed 6 | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with wheels, featuring a black bin and handle attachments.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    Trolley Closed 6

    Part number: 1.321-012.0

    Compact, space-saving cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ W Tp with double bucket system on folding extension plate. Combines surface cleaning and waste management with small storage.
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