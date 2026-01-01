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    Trolley Hotel Classic I | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher cleaning trolley with three wooden shelves, side compartments, and four wheels on a white background.

    Trolley Hotel Classic I

    Part number: 6.999-221.0

    • 12–15 rooms
    • Medium version with foldable 125-litre waste module
    • 5 × swivel wheels with a diameter of 125 mm
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