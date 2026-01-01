☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher VehiclePro RM 821 Classic spray wax container with label showing a car's headlight.

    VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-431.0

    The liquid spray wax for preservation and shiny finish care for the entire vehicle. Unaffected by water quality, it provides a spotless finish even without blow drying.
    Make an enquiry