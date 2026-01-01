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    VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic | Kärcher

    Large blue container of Kärcher RM 824 Classic detergent with label detailing product information.

    VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-438.0

    Drying, protection and care all in one. The liquid pearl wax enables the water film to break up quickly, which leads to excellent drying, particularly with hard water.
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