WaterPro Active Chlorine RM 852 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-451.0Combats the decomposition process, unpleasant odours and slime formation in the washing water circuit. Prevents recontamination of treated drinking water. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25.3
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas