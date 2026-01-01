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    WaterPro Active Chlorine RM 852 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher WaterPro Professional container with hazard symbol and product label.

    WaterPro Active Chlorine RM 852

    Part number: 6.295-451.0

    Combats the decomposition process, unpleasant odours and slime formation in the washing water circuit. Prevents recontamination of treated drinking water. Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
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