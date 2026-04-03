Suction tube, 2 x, NT, DN 35, 550 mm long, stainless steel, suitable for: NT 27/1, NT 30/1 Tact, NT 40/1 Ap, NT 48/1, NT 50/1 Tact

The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality stainless steel (DN 35 and 550 mm long each). For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Material Stainless steel
Length (mm) 550
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 80 x 39
Videos
Compatible machines
LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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