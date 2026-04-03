Suction tube, 2 x, NT, DN 35, 550 mm long, stainless steel, suitable for: NT 27/1, NT 30/1 Tact, NT 40/1 Ap, NT 48/1, NT 50/1 Tact
The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality stainless steel (DN 35 and 550 mm long each). For Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Length (mm)
|550
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 80 x 39