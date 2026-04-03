Scrubber dryers BD 50/50 C Bp Classic *KAP
Features and benefits
Affordable entry-level modelExcellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Large tank volume with compact dimensionsExtremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfort
- Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released.
- The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method.
- Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
- 1-switch operation.
- Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
- Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Available with straight or curved squeegees
- Can be adjusted to suit individual floor conditions.
Robust and durable control elements
- Suitable for daily use.
- Extremely durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2040
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1200
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|220 - 240
|Brush speed (rpm)
|155
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|27,3 - 28,5 / 20 - 23
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1240
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66 - 66
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1100
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|53
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system