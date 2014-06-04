Car dealerships

Cleanliness begins at the entrance.

First impressions count. If the area in front of your car dealership is immaculately kept, customers will want to come into your showroom. For the area outside a car workshop or dealership, two types of machine are required in particular: effective sweepers to keep surfaces clean, and specially tailored solutions for harsh weather, like the snow thrower for winter service. Kärcher offers all of the cleaning machines you need for outside areas, together with cleaning agents that are specially formulated for Kärcher technologies.