Construction
Stop the build-up of dirt. Robust, durable and effective – you can rely on Kärcher's innovative cleaning machines. Reliable, effective machines are essential when it comes to removing the various types of dirt found in the trades and construction industry. Whether for vehicle, machine, facade or floor cleaning: with Kärcher's efficient solutions, you are always ideally equipped. Easy to operate, powerful and designed for the toughest jobs. Kärcher's sophisticated technologies make cleaning tasks quicker and easier. Because after a hard day's work, cleaning should be effortless.
Effortlessly remove stubborn dirt.
When dirt is trapped, pressure comes into play. Kärcher hot and cold water high-pressure cleaners can remove even the most stubborn dirt deposits, of any kind, including dust, dyes and even concrete. With up to 350 bar pressure, facades, floors and machines can be cleaned quickly and effectively. High-pressure cleaners make cleaning extremely convenient, and in some cases even eliminate the need for cleaning agents. Various nozzle attachments increase the machines' versatility and allow a wide range of applications. These features, combined with the highest level of durability and robustness, make Kärcher machines an investment that continue to pay off for many years.
Clean work
Protect your investments and make them last. Remove dust, dirt or other stubborn residues from your workplace, components and machines. Kärcher cold water high-pressure cleaners make it quick and easy.
Façade cleaning
Remove dirt quickly and powerfully without damaging the structure. Variable water pressure and water volume adjustment allows adaptation to any surface.
Floor Cleaning
Residues can be removed easily and effectively with cold water high-pressure cleaners. Using the FR 30 ME attachment with integrated suction device and 10 times higher area performance, cleaning is even faster and more efficient than with conventional machines.
Our products for adhesive dirt
Tangible results on loose dirt.
Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners are precisely the right tools for removing loose residues and particles. Whether a compact and manoeuvrable machine or a high-volume variant, wet and dry vacuum cleaners can vacuum all kinds of waste: from fine dust to coarse dirt, from liquids to lubricants. With exceptional suction power and waste capacities of up to 100 litres, any job can be tackled quickly. Liquids in the container can simply be emptied via the drain hose, which is a standard feature. These robust machines have always been designed for rough working conditions, and can be adapted to specific requirements with practical details. Automatic filter cleaning, for example, ensures continuous, uninterrupted operation.
Dust-free working
Whether for sanding, milling or drilling – with Kärcher machines, dust can be extracted right at the source. Your tool can be connected directly and even works with the integrated start/stop function. The standard anti-static system ensures the highest level of safety.
Dry vacuuming
There's no escape for dust, swarf and dirt: with up to three powerful turbines and up to 235 mbar suction, every last particle is vacuumed up without a trace. Innovative filter technology ensures consistently high suction power.
Wet vacuum cleaning
With the Eco filter system, you can switch between wet and dry vacuum cleaning without changing the filter or interrupting the cleaning process. A further advantage is that convenient access to the main filter makes servicing quick and easy.
Our products for loose dirt
Effortlessly remove coarse dirt.
Whether inside or out – powerful Kärcher sweepers and vacuum sweepers are ideal for cleaning on construction sites, company site areas and warehouses. Whether for final cleaning of the building or quick interim clean-ups. From compact machines for walk-behind operation to large-volume ride-on machines, Kärcher offers everything you need for light, ergonomic and efficient floor cleaning. Thanks to the straightforward operation and low-maintenance technology, the machines are ready to use in no time and large piles of dirt can be removed easily. The best thing is that to achieve such outstanding cleaning results, all you have to do is press the ON button.
Economical in use
See how cost-effective cleaning can be. Area size, volume and cleaning frequency are decisive. We will be happy to help you find the most suitable options.
Outdoors
With easy operation, long work intervals and high power, Kärcher machines make sweeping outdoors more efficient. They are also very easy to service, as the filter and roller brushes can be replaced without tools.
Inside
For greater efficiency in warehouses or quick interim cleaning on construction sites: Kärcher sweepers always achieve outstanding results thanks to their manoeuvrability, easy handling and adjustable main sweeper roller.
Our products for large quantities of dirt
For some types of dirt, only extreme power will do.
There's no denying it: Kärcher offers the best machines for the toughest jobs. For example, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed effortlessly with ultra-high-pressure units and up to 2,500 bar pressure. With this level of power, they can even be used to roughen concrete and expose steel reinforcements. Hazardous or explosive dusts don't stand a chance when Kärcher safety vacuums are used. Even sensitive surfaces can be cleaned gently and effectively using cutting-edge dry ice blasters. See for yourself: whether you require extreme safety, extreme pressure or extreme sensitivity – with Kärcher machines you are extremely well equipped.
Concrete renovation made easy
The simple, efficient method of surface preparation. Whether roughening new concrete, removing old coatings or thick layers of bitumen: with cold water ultra pressure units and up to 2,500 bar pressure, depending on the model, the job is finished in no time.
Remove stubborn dirt effortlessly
With dry ice blasters, not only can oil, grease and resin be removed gently from machines, but paint particles can also be removed quickly and effectively during facade cleaning. This can all be done without damaging the structure, without using additional cleaning agents and without leaving wastewater residues.
Hazardous dust
Safely remove hazardous substances: asbestos, charcoal, nickel, tar and mold are harmful to health. Kärcher safety vacuum systems are ideal for disposing of these kinds of hazardous substances and meet all of the safety standards required in the industry.