Contract cleaners

Mechanical, manual, individual.

Requirements for efficient cleaning are different in almost every case. Depending on the type of floor covering, the area, the degree of soiling and whether it is an indoor or outdoor location, factors such as hygiene regulations, work safety and environmental compatibility must be taken into account. More and more, the correct solution is a system that combines individual elements correctly matched.

The Kärcher System is a complete range of products and associated services from a single source, which can be combined to produce the best solution to practically any situation. And the deciding factor is not the range of elements available but the actual requirement. As your complete solution partner, Kärcher offers not everything it can, but everything that the system user needs.