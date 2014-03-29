Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks. Production can only run smoothly when every part interlocks perfectly. The same applies to cleaning processes: efficient cleaning can only be achieved if all solutions harmonise with one another. This is why Kärcher, as a system provider in all sectors, offers effective, safe, strong and customised cleaning solutions.

Maschinenbau

Food industry

Food production is subject to strict hygiene regulations, both at the production stage itself and in the upstream and downstream stages.

Machine construction

In the machine construction industry, it is important to find a cleaning partner that can offer a solution for every challenge and take care of every little detail.

Chemicals industry

The chemicals industry is subject to all kinds of dirt every day, including fine dusts, adhesive deposits, caustic liquids, mineral oils and granulates.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Cambodia