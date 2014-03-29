Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks. Production can only run smoothly when every part interlocks perfectly. The same applies to cleaning processes: efficient cleaning can only be achieved if all solutions harmonise with one another. This is why Kärcher, as a system provider in all sectors, offers effective, safe, strong and customised cleaning solutions.
Food industry
Food production is subject to strict hygiene regulations, both at the production stage itself and in the upstream and downstream stages.
Machine construction
In the machine construction industry, it is important to find a cleaning partner that can offer a solution for every challenge and take care of every little detail.
Chemicals industry
The chemicals industry is subject to all kinds of dirt every day, including fine dusts, adhesive deposits, caustic liquids, mineral oils and granulates.