Public service and municipal equipment

For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public services

The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.

Municipal equipment

Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.

LEGAL INFORMATION

CONTACT US:

Karcher Co., Ltd.
Building Number: #603-604, St. 1986, Phum Phnom Penh Thmey,
Phnom Penh Thmey Commune, Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

T: +855 23 933 233
E: info@kh.karcher.com

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