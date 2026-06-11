Car cleaning kit

The car interior cleaning set is easy to operate and includes a dust brush, a special nozzle and a flexible hose for comfortably cleaning the entire interior of your car. Whether you're cleaning the dashboard, car seats, textile surfaces or floor mats, you can reach and reliably clean even the smallest gaps and crevices.

The revised car interior cleaning set from Kärcher convinces with high levels of cleanliness: using the dust brush and special nozzle attachment, the normally laborious process of cleaning your car's interior becomes easier than ever. The flexible, length-adjustable hose guarantees extremely easy handling: it can easily access even the smallest crevices and hard-to-reach spaces. All upholstered surfaces, floor mats and the dashboard, center console and trunk can be given a deep clean, making your car a perfectly clean comfort zone.

Features and benefits
Comprehensive additional equipment for thorough cleaning of all surfaces inside cars
The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility and therefore maximum freedom of movement
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 415 x 120 x 43
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dashboard
  • Center console
  • Foot mats
  • Hard floors
  • Car seats
  • Car trunk
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 622 5652

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+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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