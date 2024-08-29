Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA

Cordless flexibility, versatile in use and with a run time of up to one hour: Our VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner in white boasts excellent cleaning performance throughout the home.

The VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner impresses with its clever design. With its slimline and therefore lightweight cordless design, it can be used anywhere and is incredibly versatile. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. Its brushless high-speed motor, the multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power of 15,000 Pa, and the large motorised floor nozzle ensure extraordinary cleaning results - in Eco mode for up to 60 minutes – more than enough to clean practically any household. After the cleaning, it's still child's play, because it's just as easy to empty the VC 4s Cordless as it is to recharge in the self-standing storage station, which eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall. The scope of delivery also includes an upholstery and a crevice nozzle.

Features and benefits
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA: Easy to use
Easy to use
Slimline design and ideal weight distribution for effortless cleaning. Switch and double-handle design for best possible ergonomics – whether as a handheld or a floor vacuum cleaner. Floor nozzle with 180° hinge for easy manoeuvring around furniture.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA: Outstanding suction power
Outstanding suction power
With brushless high-speed motor and large motorised floor nozzle. Multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power. Run time of up to 60 minutes in Eco mode.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA: Incredibly versatile
Incredibly versatile
2-in-1 device for diverse cleaning jobs on all kinds of floors and furniture, as well as in cars. Comprehensive range of standard and special accessories for all cleaning needs around the home.
2 in 1 charging and storage station
  • Self-standing charging station eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall.
  • The vacuum cleaner and accessories can be stored together.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Vacuum Cleaner Type Vacuum cleaner, bagless
Sound power level (dB(A)) 79
Battery voltage (V) 18
Runtime min. mode (min) max. 60
Runtime max. mode (min) max. 12
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 255 x 150 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • Soft dusting brush
  • Crevice nozzle

Equipment

  • Power control: with 3 power levels
  • Soft grip handle
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA
Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4s Cordless (White)*SEA
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Tiles
Accessories