The EasyFix Mini steam cleaner floor nozzle comes with a compatible microfibre floor cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on hard floors – even in hard-to-reach corners and along edges. Using the clever hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt: Simply step on the strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.