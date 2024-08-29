After just a short wait it's ready to go: The SC 3 EasyFix Premium steam cleaner heats up in just 30 seconds. Its permanently refillable water tank and the automatic descaling cartridge also save time. The SC 3 EasyFix Premium produces excellent chemical-free results on all hard surfaces – be it tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods or the smallest gaps: Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. The flexible EasyFix floor nozzle guarantees excellent ergonomics and the lamella technology ensures perfect cleaning results. The microfibre floor cloth can be easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system. The enhanced accessory kit for the SC 3 EasyFix Premium ensures even more targeted dirt removal. The carpet glider included in the scope of supply can also be used to easily freshen up carpets. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. Accessory storage and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package.