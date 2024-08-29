Cleaning delicate surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 percent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency compared with Kärcher's standard flat jet. Add "This has been confirmed by an independent testing institute". This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even delicate materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: despite delivering a higher cleaning performance, the perceived noise level during use is 25 percent lower than the Kärcher standard flat jet. With the attachment removed from the spray lance, stubborn dirt can be tackled. The eco!Booster 180 is suitable for all Kärcher K 5 class pressure washers.