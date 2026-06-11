Filter set

99.5 per cent of the tiniest particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement or pollen are reliably eliminated from the exhaust air by our EPA 12 high-performance filter.

Whoever wants to breathe particularly freely after vacuuming with our cordless VC 4s 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners can rely on the appropriate EPA 12 high-performance filter. It safely and reliably removes from the drawn-in room air up to 99.5 per cent of even the tiniest particles of only 0.3 µm, fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen. For optimum results, clean the filter every 2 weeks or change it every 6 months.

Features and benefits
Removes particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement and pollen
Quick and easy to change
Long lifetime thanks to regular brushing out
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 85 x 26
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 622 5652

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