The KFI 4410 flat pleated filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without constantly having to stop to change filters. During use, it reliably ensures high suction power and dust filtration. Contained within the patented filter box, the flat pleated filter can be replaced extremely easily and quickly – all without coming into contact with dirt: simply open up the filter box, replace the filter, close the filter box and you're done! Specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 4–7, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6.