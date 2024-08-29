Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 Premium
The WD 5 Premium is an extremely powerful and efficient multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with a 25-litre stainless steel container, a flat pleated filter in a removable filter box, filter cleaning etc.
More than excellent: The top class WD 5 Premium! The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is extremely powerful with a power consumption of only 1,100 watts. The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is equipped with a corrosion-resistant 25-litre stainless steel container and innovative filter removal technology, which allows you to conveniently remove the flat pleated filter in seconds by folding out the filter box. The filter is also ideal for wet and dry vacuuming with no need for filter replacement. Thanks to integrated filter cleaning, the dirty filter can be efficiently cleaned at the push of a button with strong pulse air streams, so that suction power is quickly restored. The switchable floor nozzle with two rubber and two brush strips and the optimised suction hose guarantee optimal intake of all types of dirt and offer maximum cleaning convenience. The handle with electrostatic protection (especially useful when vacuuming fine dust) is removable, and enables the attachment of accessories directly to the suction hose. Other convenient features, such as parking position, blower function, 3-in-1 carrying handle and cable and accessory storage, complete the device's profile.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Optimally developed: Floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Outstanding filter cleaning
- Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button.
- The full suction power is quickly restored.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
Patented 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Convenient transportation of device.
- The container can be quickly and easily opened, closed and emptied.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 652
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: switchable floor nozzle with 2 rubber and 2 brush strips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Renovation
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garage
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids