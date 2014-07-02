Hand nozzle

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas. Hand tool can be used with or without cleaning cover. Hard brushes remove stubborn dirt. Cleaning can then take place with cover for easy dirt removal. Hand tool ideal for wall tiles, mirrors, shower cubicles, cooker hoods, cookers, etc.

Features and benefits
Cleaning bristles
  • To remove coarse dirt
Convenient size
  • Optimal for small areas, windows etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 200 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Oven
  • Kitchens
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

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+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

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+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

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