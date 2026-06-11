Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m
Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine, incl. connection hose for the machine HP outlet. Rotatable under pressure with EASY!Lock connection.
Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Also rotates under pressure. Connector: 22 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|30
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.4
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
- Connection hose