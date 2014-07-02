Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms

Cloth kit for steam cleaning the bathroom: 2 microfibre floor cleaning cloths, 1 microfibre abrasive cloth for limescale and soap residues, and 1 microfibre polishing cloth for mirrors, etc.

Absolutely perfect cleanliness across the entire bathroom – this is no problem with the steam cleaner cloth kit from Kärcher. The microfibre cloth kit contains two special microfibre floor cleaning cloths, which are perfectly tailored for using the steam cleaner around the bathroom. The additional microfibre abrasive cloth removes stubborn limescale and soap residues quickly and reliably. And the additional microfibre polishing cloth is ideal for polishing mirrors and other smooth surfaces.

Features and benefits
Abrasive microfibre cloth for hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibres
  • Abrasive fibres for optimal removal of limescale.
  • The soft microfibres of the cloth optimally take in the dirt.
High-quality microfibre
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
High-quality microfibre polishing cloth
  • Streak-free polishing result, very good water absorption.
Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece
  • Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 110 x 6
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Mirrors
  • Sinks
  • Fittings
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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