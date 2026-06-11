Multi-surface roller set, grey

2-part microfibre roller set for gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Double the cleaning power: the 2-part microfibre roller set for the Kärcher EWM 2, FC 3 Cordless, FC 4-4, FC 5 and FC 7 Cordless floor cleaners ensures gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – including parquet. The high-quality microfibre rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. The rollers can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C. The rollers are available in two colours: yellow and grey. The difference in colour means that these rollers can be used for different tasks – for example, one roller in the bathroom and one in the kitchen.

Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Two different colours (yellow, grey)
  • Hygienic work in various application areas (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 60
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.