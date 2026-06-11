Multi-surface roller set, yellow

2-part Pure!Roll® microfibre roller set for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Double the cleaning power: the multi-surface rollers for the Kärcher floor cleaners EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8 enable gentle cleaning and care of all floors – including parquet.The high-quality multi-surface rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Very sustainable: the Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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