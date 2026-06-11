Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 30 m, max. 140 bar

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
  • Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
  • Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 140
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Length (m) 30
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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