Roller brush, standard bristles, black
Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.
Roller brush with a length of 508 mm. The roller is equipped with black 29 mm plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm. Please take into account that two brushes are required for cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (mm)
|508
|Hardness grade
|medium-hard
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|515 x 100 x 100