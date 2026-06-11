Spray lance 850 mm

Galvanised spray lance with manual screw fitting for high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher. Not rotatable. Length: 850 mm.

For all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher: 850 mm long, galvanised, non-rotatable spray lance. Can be used at water temperatures of up to 60 °C and working pressures of up to 250 bar. With manual screw fitting, M 22 × 1.5 thread for connection to the high-pressure gun, as well as M 18 × 1.5 thread for connection of accessories.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 850 / 50 / 35
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.