Wallpaper stripper

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam Steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.

Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
  • Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive.
Wide steam coverage
  • Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
  • Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 220 x 100
Application areas
  • Wallpaper
  • Even stubborn dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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+63 917 633 1448

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