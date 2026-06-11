Y-fitting, compressed air
Special Y-fitting for connecting 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section to dry ice blasters.
The specially designed Y-fitting enables the connection of 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section directly to Kärcher dry-ice blasting systems with innovative Liquid-to-Pellet process. The easy-to-install accessory leads to an increase in the amount of compressed air for supplying the Ice Blaster and thus to a direct increase in the cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|106 x 100 x 27