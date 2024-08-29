Pressure washer K 2

The Kärcher "K2" high-pressure cleaner with smooth-running wheels is ideal for occasional use and removal of normal dirt, e.g. bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

The "K2" features two smooth-running wheels, trigger gun, 4 m high-pressure hose, spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter which protects the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. This high-pressure cleaner is intended for occasional use and removal of normal dirt around the home, e.g. bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2: Full cleaning power
Full cleaning power
All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Pressure washer K 2: Three-piston axial pump
Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
  • Safe protection from pressure overload.
  • Motor shutoff when trigger gun is closed.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 242 x 280 x 783

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2
Pressure washer K 2
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents