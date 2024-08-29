Pressure washer K 2 Compact
Highly compact, easy to transport and easy to stow away: The K 2 Compact pressure washer for light dirt around the home. 20 m²/h area performance.
Despite its compact dimensions, the K 2 Compact provides the full power of a pressure washer while remaining mobile and flexible. The device can be stored conveniently and takes up very little space. The high-pressure hose can be stored on the front cover. Equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, 4 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and tools, bicycles and around the house. The area performance is 20 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Sits comfortably in the handThe device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Easy ConnectThe high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 219 x 389
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture