Pressure washer K 3 HR Plus
The Kärcher K 3 HR is a Classic Kärcher model with passive hose reel. It is ideal for occasional use and everyday dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, cars etc.
The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 10 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank or via a foam jet for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of high-pressure hose after use.
Features and benefits
Hose reel for comfortable handlingConvenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out.
Clean tank solutionClean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling. The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Smooth-running wheels and long handleOptimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Dirt blaster
- The rotating nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80 %.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 120
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (A)
|6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|296 x 283 x 805
Scope of supply
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Cars