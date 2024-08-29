Push sweeper S 650
The S 650 is a sweeper with 650-mm sweeping width and two side brushes – for deep cleanliness right to the edge. Perfect for areas from 40 m². With 16-l waste container.
Five times faster sweeping than with the broom: the comfortable S 650 makes this possible and is gentle on the back. The impact-resistant and corrosion-resistant sweeper has an overall sweeping width of 650 mm with its powerful roller brush and two side brushes. It is worth using the device from an area of 40 m². The machine conveys the waste directly into the 16-l waste container and impresses with superb cleaning results. The robust sweeper is easy to manoeuvre and extremely flexible. The extra-long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleanliness right to the edge. The push handle with Thermo grip has two possible positions and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. If required, it can be collapsed fully - for space-saving, upright storage. The waste container can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Two side brushes (S 650)Greater flexibility with two side brushes. The long bristles ensure thorough cleaning even on edges.
No contact with dirtConvenient waste container: waste is drawn directly into the container, which can be easily removed and emptied.
Space-saving storageWith its fold-down push handle, the sweeper can be stored upright, thus taking up very little space.
Adjustable push handle with comfortable grip
- Thermally-clad (S 650) and height-adjustable (extendable with two angle adjustments). For sweeping that is easy on your back.
Stand-alone waste container
- The waste container is easy to remove and is designed so that it can be safely set down.
Comfortable carrying handle
- The sweeper is easy to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (mm)
|650
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Casing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|16
|Recommended for areas over (m²)
|40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.7
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|9.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|690 x 670 x 930
Scope of supply
- Side brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- 2-fold height-adjustable push handle
- Storage position
- Stand-alone waste container
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Small to medium-sized areas