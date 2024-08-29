Using steam to tackle dirt: the Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix cleans every sealed hard floor – even wood. With its preset and easy-to-operate steam flow control in 2 stages, thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The steam cleaner heats up in an instant and is immediately ready for use with a fillable and removable fresh water tank, incl. descaling cartridge. The operating status of the device is visible with the colour codes of the LEDs at the handle. The combination is perfect: for even more thorough cleaning and fast changeover of cloths without any contact with dirt, the Kärcher microfibre cloths are fastened to the floor nozzle EasyFix by means of a hook-and-loop fastener.