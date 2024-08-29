Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7
Steaming, vacuuming and drying in a single pass - the SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines multifunctionality and maximum convenience in one device!
The Kärcher SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the power of dry vacuum cleaners. For example, it picks up crumbs, wipes wet and subsequently dries floors, all in one easy procedure. These impressive all-round devices and matching accessories can clean any home easily, conveniently, quickly and without chemicals.
Features and benefits
3-in-1 deviceSteaming, vacuuming and drying in a single procedure.
Multi-stage filter systemWater, coarse dirt, foam and HEPA filters (EN 1822:1998) remove even the smallest particles.
Convenient floor nozzleQuick and simple changeover for 3 different applications on all hard floors and carpets.
Easy operation
- The suction power can be controlled on the handle and the steam flow regulated on the device.
4-level suction power control
- The suction power can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
5-level steam volume control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Non-stop steam
- The tank can be refilled quickly and easily for non-stop use.
Integrated cable storage compartment
- Optimal cable storage for space-saving device storage.
Child safety lock
- Locks the steam function to protect against improper use.
Wide range of applications
- The multifunction device with extensive accessories is ideal for use around the home without the use of chemicals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. performance (W)
|2200
|Water capacity boiler (l)
|0.45
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Water filter (l)
|1.2
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Heat-up time (min)
|5
|Steam flow rate (g/h)
|65
|Filter system
|Multi-stage filter system
|Heating output (W)
|1100
|Permanent filling
|Additional suction capacity (l)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|515 x 336 x 340
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Floor cleaning set with steam vacuum function: Three different applications for hard and carpeted floors and two 0.5 m-long steam suction tubes
- Hand nozzle with steam vacuum function: Can be combined with window nozzle (large and small), brush attachment or terry cloth
- Steam vacuum detail nozzle: Can be combined with an extension piece and round brushes (4 different colours)
- Upholstery nozzle (small and large)
- Crevice nozzle, furniture brush
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Measuring cup, cleaning brush, accessory bag
- window nozzle, small and big
- Round brush set
- brush crown replacement
- Steam suction hose with handle
Equipment
- Child safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on device (five-step)
- Suction force regulation: on handle (four-stage)
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs