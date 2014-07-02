The vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 with water filter not only provides thoroughly clean floors, but also ensures fresher, 99.9% dust-free exhaust air. And a far more pleasant indoor environment. In contrast to a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the newly developed vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 with water filter relies on the natural power of water being swirled around at high speed within the filter. The dirt that has been drawn in is piped through the swirling water, reliably filtered from the air, and bound in the water. The result: exceptionally fresh, clean exhaust air.