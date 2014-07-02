Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 Waterfilter
Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology, providing fresh exhaust air that has been cleaned to 99.9%. A great benefit - not only for allergy sufferers.
The vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 with water filter not only provides thoroughly clean floors, but also ensures fresher, 99.9% dust-free exhaust air. And a far more pleasant indoor environment. In contrast to a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the newly developed vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 with water filter relies on the natural power of water being swirled around at high speed within the filter. The dirt that has been drawn in is piped through the swirling water, reliably filtered from the air, and bound in the water. The result: exceptionally fresh, clean exhaust air.
Features and benefits
Multi-stage filter system consisting of innovative water filter, washable intermediate filter and HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)Filters 99.9% of dust from the air for fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor climate. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.
Removable water filterEasy to fill and clean.
Practical parking positionQuick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage.
Energy-efficient motor
- As powerful as a 1,400 watt device.
- Low energy consumption.
Automatic cable rewind
- Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button.
Accessory storage on the device
- All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Water filter vacuum cleaner
|Rated input power (W)
|900
|Water filter (l)
|2
|Operating radius (m)
|10.2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|535 x 289 x 345
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.1 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Chrome-plated
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- Practical parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)