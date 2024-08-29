The DS 6.000 is a vacuum cleaner with water filter that not only provides thoroughly vacuum-cleaned floors, but also ensures fresher 99.99% dust-free exhaust air. This results in a far more pleasant indoor environment. In contrast to a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the newly developed vacuum cleaner with water filter DS 6.000 relies on the natural power of water being swirled around at high speed within the filter. The dirt that has been sucked has to pass through the swirling water, and is thereby very efficiently filtered from the air and bound in the water. The result is fresh and exceptionally clean exhaust air.