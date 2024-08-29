Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6.000 Mediclean *SEA
Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology, providing fresh exhaust air that has been cleaned to 99.99%. A great benefit - not only for allergy sufferers.
The DS 6.000 is a vacuum cleaner with water filter that not only provides thoroughly vacuum-cleaned floors, but also ensures fresher 99.99% dust-free exhaust air. This results in a far more pleasant indoor environment. In contrast to a conventional vacuum cleaner with filter bag, the newly developed vacuum cleaner with water filter DS 6.000 relies on the natural power of water being swirled around at high speed within the filter. The dirt that has been sucked has to pass through the swirling water, and is thereby very efficiently filtered from the air and bound in the water. The result is fresh and exceptionally clean exhaust air.
Features and benefits
Multi-stage filter system, consisting of an innovative water-filter, washable intermediate filter, and a HEPA 13 filter (EN1822:1998)Filters 99.95 % of the dust out of the air. Results in fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor environment. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.
Removable water filterEasy to fill and clean.
Practical parking positionQuick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage.
Energy-efficient motor
- As powerful as a 1,400 watt device.
- Low energy consumption.
Automatic cable rewind
- Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button.
Accessory storage on the device
- All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Water filter vacuum cleaner
|Rated input power (W)
|900
|Water filter (l)
|2
|Operating radius (m)
|11.2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|535 x 289 x 345
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.1 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Chrome-plated
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Soft dusting brush
- Motor protection filters
- Turbo upholstery nozzle
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)