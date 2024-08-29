Vacuum cleaner VC 2 Premium *SEA
The white VC 2 vacuum cleaner with dust bag is easy to operate and store and is ideal for removing large quantities of dirt.
The VC 2 Premium vacuum cleaner cleans thoroughly and reliably on floors and carpets, as well as in narrow gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places. Full dust bags can be disposed of without coming into contact with dirt and accessory parts can be practically stored away without going missing. The family-friendly device also features a HEPA 13 filter for clean air and offers ease of use and low noise generation. With its sleek white design and practical size, the vacuum cleaner fits perfectly into the modern family home.
Features and benefits
Easy-to-operate filter bag system
- Simply throw away.
- No contact with dirt.
Accessories can be stored neatly on the device
- Easy to organise.
- No contact with dirt.
HEPA 13 filter
- Vacuums 99.95% of dust and particles.
- No contact with dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Vacuum cleaner with bag
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Operating radius (m)
|7.5
|Filter bag capacity (l)
|2.8
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|435 x 288 x 249
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- Filter bag: Fleece
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
- Upholstery nozzle
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)