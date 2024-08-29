The VC 2 Premium vacuum cleaner cleans thoroughly and reliably on floors and carpets, as well as in narrow gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach places. Full dust bags can be disposed of without coming into contact with dirt and accessory parts can be practically stored away without going missing. The family-friendly device also features a HEPA 13 filter for clean air and offers ease of use and low noise generation. With its sleek white design and practical size, the vacuum cleaner fits perfectly into the modern family home.