Vacuum cleaner VC 3 (1100 W) *KAP
The yellow bagless VC 3 Plus multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner is powerful, economical and washable. The cleaning effect can be viewed at a glance thanks to the transparent waste container.
As with all Kärcher products, the bagless VC 3 Plus multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner features outstanding functionality. With its elegant design and practical size, the yellow VC 3 Plus fits perfectly into the modern Asian family home. Easy to use, it is suitable for both young and older people. The highly efficient multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner offers consistent high power without loss of suction and, thanks to the washable waste container, it saves you a great deal of money that you would otherwise have to spend on replacement filter bags. The transparent waste container enables you to see the vacuumed dirt, and therefore also the powerful cleaning effect, at a glance. HEPA 12 filters with minimal dust emissions ensure extremely clean air – ideal for allergy sufferers. What's more, the VC 3 Plus is particularly quiet, making it extremely family-friendly. The Kärcher VC 3 Plus cleans floorsand carpets just as thoroughly as gaps, corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
Features and benefits
Multi-cyclone technologyNo loss of suction power Saves you money as no filter bags are used. The waste container can be cleaned out simply with water.
EPA 12 filterCatches 99.5% of dust and particles. Protects health. Improves the home environment.
Low noise generationDoes not disrupt daily life. Convenient to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Operating radius (m)
|7.5
|Waste container capacity (l)
|0.9
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 269 x 334
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Metal
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Soft dusting brush
Equipment
- Soft grip handle
- Practical parking position
- Automatic cable rewind
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)