Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner VCH 2
Weighing just 650 grammes, but offering all the more suction power: Our VCH 2 hand-held vacuum cleaner with white casing for quick vacuum cleaning – in the home, car or office.
Small, lightweight, compact and yet very powerful, our battery powered hand-held vacuum cleaner VCH 2 cuts a good figure during everyday vacuum cleaning. Crumbs, dust or hair on furniture and floors or in cars don't stand a chance, as the small powerhouse is always ready to quickly take care of the problem. Its two-step filter system is not just extremely powerful, but just like the dust container can be washed under running water. It comprises a fine steel mesh, which catches coarse particles and hair, and a downstream HEPA 12 filter to retain types of dust up to one tenth of a micrometre in size. In this way, rooms are not only cleaned but the air stays fresh and allergy sufferers can take a deep breath.
Features and benefits
Two-stage filter system
- Fine steel mesh to retain coarse dirt and hair.
- HEPA 12 filter to filter 99.5% of all particles < 0.3 μm.
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and reuse.
Specifications
Technical data
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|75
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|min. 11
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
|3.5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 76 x 330
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
Equipment
- Removable filter box: with main and long-life filter
Videos
Application areas
- Furniture
- Vehicle interior