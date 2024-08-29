The HR 25 hose reel for mobile or stationary use is perfect for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The practical hose storage is characterised by its robust, non-corrosive aluminium frame. The compact dimensions save space and simplify the work. Equipment details: wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors Plus (3x without and 1x with Aqua Stop), as well as a G3/4 tap adapter. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. For the innovative Kärcher hose storage systems set new standards with regard to function, design and quality. Ideal for quick winding and unwinding of the hose, without manual guide - with minimum space requirement. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.